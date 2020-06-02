Iconic (ICON) Market Cap Reaches $1,637.29

Iconic (CURRENCY:ICON) traded down 17.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Iconic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Iconic has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. Iconic has a total market cap of $1,637.29 and approximately $1.00 worth of Iconic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008894 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001990 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Iconic Profile

Iconic (ICON) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Iconic’s total supply is 592,894 coins. Iconic’s official Twitter account is @ICONICTOKEN . The official website for Iconic is iconicproject.com

Iconic Coin Trading

Iconic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconic using one of the exchanges listed above.

