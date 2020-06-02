IES Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC) Director Sells $210,395.07 in Stock

IES Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC) Director Donald L. Luke sold 8,829 shares of IES stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $210,395.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,686.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of IESC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.50. The company had a trading volume of 17,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,352. The firm has a market cap of $493.13 million, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. IES Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $27.78.

Get IES alerts:

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $291.30 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IESC. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in IES by 83.0% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 78,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 35,603 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of IES by 399.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 33,586 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in IES during the 4th quarter worth $436,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in IES by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of IES by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 106,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IESC. BidaskClub upgraded IES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered IES from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

About IES

IES Holdings, Inc engages in communications, commercial and industrial, infrastructure solutions, and residential businesses in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.