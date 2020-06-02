IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,822 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,695 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Visa by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 267,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $43,100,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Visa by 33.2% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 146,692 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,635,000 after acquiring an additional 36,566 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 32.3% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 27,094 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Visa by 36.4% in the first quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 30,488 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,150 shares of company stock valued at $7,419,661. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.46.

Shares of V stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $194.30. 4,515,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,988,247. The firm has a market cap of $379.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

