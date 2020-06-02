IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,042 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 72.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO traded up $1.47 on Monday, reaching $281.22. 231,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,703,138. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $311.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $263.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.58.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.