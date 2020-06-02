IHT Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

IHT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,952 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 65.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Vertical Group began coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

INTC stock traded down $1.05 on Monday, reaching $61.88. The company had a trading volume of 11,040,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,404,608. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.20 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.60 and its 200 day moving average is $58.96. The company has a market cap of $263.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $573,283.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 425,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,420,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $569,898.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

