IHT Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded up $1.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $187.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,544,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,827,140. The company has a market cap of $138.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.11 and a 200-day moving average of $192.15. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.21.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

