IHT Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 8.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 939 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 2,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 582 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,328.50, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,591.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,363.61, for a total value of $81,816.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $807,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294 shares of company stock worth $367,821 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,429.14. 850,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,917. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,324.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,336.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

