IHT Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,943 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,800 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,260.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,483,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933,528 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,222,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,014,000 after purchasing an additional 116,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 697.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,963,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,408 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $154.78. 190,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,464,820. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

