Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 22.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 292,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,000 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.6% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $32,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,985,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,403,000 after purchasing an additional 170,368 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 310.6% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 87,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 65,972 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 38,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.4% in the first quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 369,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,620,000 after purchasing an additional 40,815 shares in the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $45,736,729.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,721.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.40 on Monday, hitting $117.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,547,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,504,056. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09. The stock has a market cap of $286.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.30, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.91.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $0.7907 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.91%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

