Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 0.7% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $35,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 70.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 120.0% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $334.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.54.

NYSE:MA traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $301.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,895,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,203,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.44. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $302.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

