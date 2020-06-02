Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.64

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.64 and last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 530200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IMVT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.88.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.77.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Immunovant during the fourth quarter worth $15,850,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 50.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 902,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,055,000 after purchasing an additional 303,100 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 67.1% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 842,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,113,000 after purchasing an additional 338,346 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at $9,851,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant in the first quarter valued at $3,891,000. 19.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunovant Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody targeting the neonatal Fc receptor, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and graves' ophthalmopathy.

