INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IDEXY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Get INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR alerts:

Shares of IDEXY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.97. The company had a trading volume of 248,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,497. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $87.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.04.

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 27.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company operates 7,490 physical stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 156 markets.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.