InflationCoin (IFLT) Market Cap Reaches $31,800.97

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One InflationCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, InflationCoin has traded up 25.6% against the dollar. InflationCoin has a total market cap of $31,800.97 and approximately $1.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get InflationCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.45 or 0.00822050 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00021673 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00189338 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003130 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000780 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About InflationCoin

InflationCoin (IFLT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. The official website for InflationCoin is inflationcoin.org . InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

InflationCoin Coin Trading

InflationCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InflationCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InflationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for InflationCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InflationCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.