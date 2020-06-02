Insider Buying: R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) Chairman Buys 850,000 Shares of Stock

R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) Chairman Bradley Vizi acquired 850,000 shares of R C M Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $1,020,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ RCMT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,270. R C M Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $4.17. The company has a market cap of $17.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18.

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. R C M Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $45.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that R C M Technologies Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in R C M Technologies stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,057 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.87% of R C M Technologies worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCMT shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of R C M Technologies from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R C M Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of R C M Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

About R C M Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

