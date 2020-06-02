Insider Buying: R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) Chairman Buys 850,000 Shares of Stock

R C M Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:RCMT) Chairman Bradley Vizi acquired 850,000 shares of R C M Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $1,020,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ RCMT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,270. R C M Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $4.17. The company has a market cap of $17.60 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18.
R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. R C M Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $45.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that R C M Technologies Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCMT shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of R C M Technologies from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R C M Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of R C M Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.
About R C M Technologies
RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.
