Insider Buying: Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) CEO Acquires 1,114 Shares of Stock

Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) CEO William M. Parent acquired 1,114 shares of Randolph Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $10,304.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNDB traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.20. 521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,235. Randolph Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $51.84 million, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.49.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.88 million for the quarter. Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 5.32%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RNDB. TheStreet lowered Randolph Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Compass Point raised Randolph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Randolph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 299,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after buying an additional 48,803 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Randolph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Randolph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 945.9% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 195,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 176,995 shares in the last quarter. 35.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposits and IRAs.

