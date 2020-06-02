Insider Buying: Speciality Metalint (ASX:SEI) Insider Purchases 1,065,000 Shares of Stock

Speciality Metalint (ASX:SEI) insider Stephen Layton bought 1,065,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,950.00 ($22,659.57).

Stephen Layton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 27th, Stephen Layton purchased 798,668 shares of Speciality Metalint stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$23,960.04 ($16,992.94).

On Monday, May 25th, Stephen Layton purchased 1,505,391 shares of Speciality Metalint stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$43,656.34 ($30,961.94).

On Monday, March 23rd, Stephen Layton purchased 2,000,000 shares of Speciality Metalint stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$56,000.00 ($39,716.31).

Shares of ASX:SEI remained flat at $A$0.03 ($0.02) during trading on Tuesday. 242,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Speciality Metalint has a fifty-two week low of A$0.02 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.06 ($0.04). The company has a current ratio of 12.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.20 million and a P/E ratio of 7.25.

Speciality Metals International Limited, a diversified exploration company, explores and produces tungsten, gold, and other mineral resources in Australia. Its primarily project is the Mt Carbine tungsten mine located in Far North Queensland. The company was formerly known as Carbine Tungsten Limited and changed its name to Speciality Metals International Limited in December 2017.

