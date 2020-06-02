Insider Buying: Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) Insider Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) insider William J. Berger acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.46 per share, for a total transaction of $15,460.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 58,564 shares in the company, valued at $905,399.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVA traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.44. 639,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,207. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $20.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.53.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $29.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.70 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Newlight Partners LP bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,528,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,726,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,013,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 669.1% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,345,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 126.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,704,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,161,000 after acquiring an additional 952,995 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOVA shares. Bank of America cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, May 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

