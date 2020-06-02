Insider Buying: Terracom Ltd (ASX:TER) Insider Acquires 67,359,578 Shares of Stock

Terracom Ltd (ASX:TER) insider Craig Ransley purchased 67,359,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$11,451,128.26 ($8,121,367.56).

TER stock traded up A$0.02 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching A$0.15 ($0.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,195,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,593. The company’s fifty day moving average is A$0.13 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 422.79. Terracom Ltd has a 1 year low of A$0.09 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of A$0.60 ($0.42). The company has a market capitalization of $90.62 million and a P/E ratio of -2.78.

TerraCom Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and production of coal in Australia and Mongolia. It explores for hard coking, thermal, and PCI coal. The company primarily focuses on the Northern Galilee project comprising the Hughenden, the Clyde Park coal, and the Pentland projects that are located in the Galilee Basin, Queensland; and the Springsure project, which consists of 11 sub-blocks with a total surface area of approximately 41.42 square kilometers that is located in the Central-Western Bowen basin coal mining district, Queensland.

