Insider Buying: Terracom Ltd (ASX:TER) Insider Acquires 67,359,578 Shares of Stock

Terracom Ltd (ASX:TER) insider Craig Ransley purchased 67,359,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$11,451,128.26 ($8,121,367.56).
TER stock traded up A$0.02 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching A$0.15 ($0.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,195,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,593. The company’s fifty day moving average is A$0.13 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 422.79. Terracom Ltd has a 1 year low of A$0.09 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of A$0.60 ($0.42). The company has a market capitalization of $90.62 million and a P/E ratio of -2.78.
About Terracom
