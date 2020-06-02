Insider Buying: US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) Insider Buys 8,016 Shares of Stock

US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) insider Robert D. Pischke acquired 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $38,797.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 128,106 shares in the company, valued at $620,033.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:USX traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,981. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. US Xpress Enterprises Inc has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $6.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.07 million, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.97.

Get US Xpress Enterprises alerts:

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. US Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $432.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.49 million. Research analysts anticipate that US Xpress Enterprises Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on USX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of US Xpress Enterprises from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.90 price target (up previously from $3.50) on shares of US Xpress Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USX. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in US Xpress Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Schneider Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 42.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the period. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

US Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for US Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.