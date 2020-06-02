Insider Selling: Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CFO Sells 3,038 Shares of Stock

Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 3,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $151,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:DELL traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,952,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,634. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. Dell Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $59.53. The firm has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.87.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.33. Dell had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 140.43%. The business had revenue of $21.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dell during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its position in shares of Dell by 746.0% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. 24.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Dell from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dell in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dell from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

