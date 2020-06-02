Insider Selling: Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CFO Sells 3,038 Shares of Stock

Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 3,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $151,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE:DELL traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,952,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,634. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. Dell Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $59.53. The firm has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.87.
Dell (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.33. Dell had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 140.43%. The business had revenue of $21.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Dell from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dell in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dell from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.12.
About Dell
Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.
Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?
Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.