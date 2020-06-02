Insider Selling: Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) EVP Sells 41,313 Shares of Stock

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total value of $7,899,458.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,966,162.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Dollar General stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.78. 2,883,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $194.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.60.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

Several equities analysts have commented on DG shares. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.92.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Dollar General by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 268.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 863,091 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 495,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,327,000 after purchasing an additional 26,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 81,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

