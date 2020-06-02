Insider Selling: FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Director Sells 35,328 Shares of Stock

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Director Todd C. Builione sold 35,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total transaction of $131,773.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:FSK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,868,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,662,450. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $6.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.99. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.50.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 73.13%. The company had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.00 million. Research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 95.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FSK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.34.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 32.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

