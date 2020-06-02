Insider Selling: Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:N91) Insider Sells 49,279 Shares of Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:N91) insider Fani Titi sold 49,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.62), for a total value of £98,065.21 ($128,999.22).
N91 stock traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 202 ($2.66). 700,514 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.57, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 178.93. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 120.80 ($1.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 219.20 ($2.88).
Sabre Insurance Group (LON:N91) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX 16.80 ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Sabre Insurance Group
Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail groups, wealth managers, private banks, and intermediaries. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Cape Town, South Africa.
Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.