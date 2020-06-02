Insider Selling: Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:N91) Insider Sells 49,279 Shares of Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:N91) insider Fani Titi sold 49,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.62), for a total value of £98,065.21 ($128,999.22).

N91 stock traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 202 ($2.66). 700,514 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.57, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 178.93. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 120.80 ($1.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 219.20 ($2.88).

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:N91) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX 16.80 ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on N91 shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 175 ($2.30) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 170 ($2.24) price objective on the stock.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail groups, wealth managers, private banks, and intermediaries. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Cape Town, South Africa.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.