Insider Selling: Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director Sells 278,379 Shares of Stock

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director David A. Duffield sold 278,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.65, for a total transaction of $50,010,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of WDAY traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,211,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,342. Workday Inc has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $226.83. The stock has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of -78.29 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Workday by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,055,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $918,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,603 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,523,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $849,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,497 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $378,091,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $320,599,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,457,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,203,000 after acquiring an additional 409,763 shares during the period. 67.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WDAY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.96.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

