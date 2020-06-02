Inspired Energy PLC (LON:INSE) Insider Richard Logan Acquires 115,000 Shares

Inspired Energy PLC (LON:INSE) insider Richard Logan purchased 115,000 shares of Inspired Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,690 ($22.23) per share, for a total transaction of £1,943,500 ($2,556,564.06).

Shares of LON:INSE traded down GBX 0.65 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 16.60 ($0.22). The stock had a trading volume of 1,349,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,255. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 14.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95. The stock has a market cap of $118.52 million and a P/E ratio of 27.67. Inspired Energy PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8.58 ($0.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 21.05 ($0.28).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Inspired Energy in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Inspired Energy in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired Energy in a research report on Tuesday.

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy advisory and procurement consultancy services to corporate and SME energy users in the United Kingdom. It offers energy procurement, market analysis, bureau, historical audit, energy management, renewable energy project, public sector procurement, water deregulation, and site operation services, as well as ESOS, a technology-driven solution.

