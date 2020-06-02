Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) is Levin Easterly Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Levin Easterly Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,033,516 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 299,744 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 4.9% of Levin Easterly Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Levin Easterly Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $110,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth $1,275,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter worth $1,775,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 14,837 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas increased its stake in Intel by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 85,121 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,607,000 after buying an additional 17,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,046 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush cut their price target on Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.38. The stock had a trading volume of 11,304,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,404,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.20 and a one year high of $69.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $577,477.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,547 shares of company stock worth $5,862,050. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

