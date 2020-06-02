Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,036,461 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 87,308 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Intel worth $128,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1,636.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $61.52. The stock had a trading volume of 11,857,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,404,608. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.20 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $266.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,862,050 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.97.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

