Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) Director Alison Taylor Love Buys 1,000 Shares

Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) Director Alison Taylor Love purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$365,681.72.

Alison Taylor Love also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

On Monday, May 11th, Alison Taylor Love purchased 800 shares of Inter Pipeline stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,287.20.

Shares of TSE:IPL traded up C$0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$12.95. 761,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,032,565. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion and a PE ratio of 10.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.18. Inter Pipeline Ltd has a 52-week low of C$5.35 and a 52-week high of C$25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.64, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$603.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$634.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Pipeline Ltd will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Inter Pipeline’s payout ratio is 134.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James set a C$10.00 price objective on Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Tudor Pickering & Holt downgraded Inter Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Inter Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.14.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.