Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II has decreased its dividend by an average of 26.9% per year over the last three years.

Get Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II alerts:

Shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,790. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $11.72.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.