Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VCV)

Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VCV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.71. The stock had a trading volume of 137,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,814. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.19. Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.