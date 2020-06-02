Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:VTA)

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

Shares of NYSE:VTA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.75. The stock had a trading volume of 364,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,412. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $11.73.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd Company Profile

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

