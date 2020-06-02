Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:VTA)

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd (NYSE:VTA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.
Shares of NYSE:VTA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.75. The stock had a trading volume of 364,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,412. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06. Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $11.73.
Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fd Company Profile
