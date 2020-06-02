INVESCO HIGH IN/COM (NYSE:IHIT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

INVESCO HIGH IN/COM (NYSE:IHIT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

INVESCO HIGH IN/COM stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,984. INVESCO HIGH IN/COM has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.45.

Get INVESCO HIGH IN/COM alerts:

In related news, insider Robert C. Troccoli bought 10,000 shares of INVESCO HIGH IN/COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $72,900.00. Also, insider Robert C. Troccoli purchased 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.18 per share, for a total transaction of $27,456.32.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for INVESCO HIGH IN/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVESCO HIGH IN/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.