Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (NYSE:OIA) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (NYSE:OIA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0316 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 41.4% annually over the last three years.

OIA traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.00. The company had a trading volume of 109,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,403. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.42. Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $8.23.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

