Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0489 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

Invesco Municipal Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 36.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:VKQ traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.78. 92,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,622. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $13.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.07.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

