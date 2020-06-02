Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0487 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 39.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.00. 62,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,655. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.21.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

