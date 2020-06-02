Invesco Senior Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:VVR)

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.024 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 68.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

VVR stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.48. 422,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,365. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.84. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $4.44.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

