Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.0% annually over the last three years.

NYSE IIM traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.47. 134,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,430. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.87. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

