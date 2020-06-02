Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VMO)

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0478 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr has decreased its dividend by an average of 32.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of VMO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.81. The stock had a trading volume of 112,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,413. Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $13.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.09.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

