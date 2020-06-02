Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for LATAM Airlines Group (LTM)

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE: LTM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/1/2020 – LATAM Airlines Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/28/2020 – LATAM Airlines Group is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock.

5/27/2020 – LATAM Airlines Group was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $4.00.

5/26/2020 – LATAM Airlines Group was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

5/21/2020 – LATAM Airlines Group was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc to a “hold” rating. They now have a $2.90 price target on the stock.

5/4/2020 – LATAM Airlines Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $5.50 to $4.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – LATAM Airlines Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/24/2020 – LATAM Airlines Group was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

4/16/2020 – LATAM Airlines Group was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

4/13/2020 – LATAM Airlines Group was downgraded by analysts at Bradesco Corretora from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.

4/6/2020 – LATAM Airlines Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

NYSE:LTM traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $1.66. 59,729,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,124,937. The company has a market capitalization of $679.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.90. LATAM Airlines Group SA has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $12.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.93.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The transportation company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. LATAM Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 6.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that LATAM Airlines Group SA will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0942 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. LATAM Airlines Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,625,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after acquiring an additional 312,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 869,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 574,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 188,672 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 326,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 75,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group in the first quarter worth approximately $717,000. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

