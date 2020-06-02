Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV Purchases New Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of QUAL stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $96.84. 703,511 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.61 and its 200 day moving average is $94.69.

