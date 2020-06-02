Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO)

Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,672 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,494% compared to the average daily volume of 103 call options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 19,269 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,232,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 105,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 6.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 633,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 37,581 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 867,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 104,806 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 332.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 188,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 144,683 shares during the period. 48.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aduro BioTech stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,745,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,084. Aduro BioTech has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $4.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $264.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 243.93% and a negative return on equity of 86.31%. The company had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aduro BioTech will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Aduro BioTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research report on Monday, May 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Aduro BioTech from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.92.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

