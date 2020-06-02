Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 3,709 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,244% compared to the average daily volume of 276 call options.

Shares of MRSN stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $21.73. The stock had a trading volume of 87,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,703,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average is $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $23.40.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,099.64% and a negative return on equity of 78.18%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million. Equities analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 3,445,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $32,492,639.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 538,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,078,988.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 20,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $177,769.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRSN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 295.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 210.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.