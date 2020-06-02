ION (ION) Price Tops $0.0280

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 2nd. ION has a market cap of $367,201.88 and approximately $88.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ION has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. One ION coin can now be bought for $0.0280 or 0.00000295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006128 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000223 BTC.

About ION

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,001,368 coins and its circulating supply is 13,101,368 coins. The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

