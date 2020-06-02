IOTA (MIOTA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $27.67 Million

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 2nd. IOTA has a market cap of $639.86 million and approximately $27.67 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IOTA has traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00002422 BTC on major exchanges including Bitfinex, Binance, Upbit and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00188561 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001056 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000142 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org . IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Bitfinex, CoinFalcon, Huobi, OKEx, Ovis, Upbit, Cobinhood, FCoin, Binance, HitBTC, Exrates and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.