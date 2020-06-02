IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

IQEPF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of IQE in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IQE in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of IQE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

Get IQE alerts:

OTCMKTS:IQEPF remained flat at $$0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.58. IQE has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $1.00.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.