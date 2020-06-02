iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.3% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $306.67. 429,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,874,669. The business has a fifty day moving average of $287.74 and a 200 day moving average of $303.44. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

