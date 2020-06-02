iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LQD. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 178.1% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Niemann Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,207,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,192,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,619,000 after acquiring an additional 93,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,240,000.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $131.91. 5,340,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,110,895. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.91. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.95 and a 12-month high of $134.53.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

