iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) is DRW Securities LLC’s 8th Largest Position

DRW Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 599,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,409 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF accounts for 0.8% of DRW Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. DRW Securities LLC owned about 0.76% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF worth $22,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 75,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 42,066 shares during the period. Brickley Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 8,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 3,468.9% in the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 259,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after purchasing an additional 252,227 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 185,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWX stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $43.28. The stock had a trading volume of 103,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,191. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.73 and its 200-day moving average is $44.26. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $50.03.

