iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 61.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,271,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 484,948 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.16% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $67,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 214.8% in the first quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,279,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,079 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,515,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 43,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 12,281 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 5,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 125,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the period.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.39. 2,163,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,847,527. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.64. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

