iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Stock Holdings Decreased by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,395 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,585,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 23,823 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 184,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 89,139 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,805,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,638,000.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $27.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,110. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.53. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $34.62.

